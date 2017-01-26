Now in spotlight, junior succeeding for No. 8-ranked DeWitt girls hoops

DEWITT – Grace George was lurking in the shadows of the DeWitt girls varsity basketball team.

George, now a junior, received her first taste of the varsity ranks as a freshman, getting moved up from junior varsity during the Panthers’ postseason trek to the Class A state championship. Last season, she became a rotation player, but was playing behind a senior-laden frontcourt that was headlined by her sister, Lilly, who is now a freshman on the Ferris State women’s basketball team.

Finally, the spotlight is on George, and the 5-foot-10 forward has been an essential piece to the success of eighth-ranked DeWitt through the first half of the girls basketball season.

“There’s been quite a bit of pressure,” George said. “There’s pressure to be one of the better teams that go through DeWitt, to be one of the teams to have the best seasons.

“As a new year comes, new people come, and you have to build your offense around those people.”

George, a first-year starter, has been one of the bright spots for the Panthers’ (11-1, 4-1 CAAC Red) offense, as she averages a team-high 15.6 points per game. She said the transition from coming off the bench to being a focal point of the offense came with some anxiety.

“I was nervous. I didn’t really know what to expect,” said George, who is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. “I knew that if I wanted to (get) the goals I set this season, then I needed to work a lot in the offseason. I really tried to work on my game and do more things so that I could have a better year.”

DeWitt girls basketball focuses on ‘tradition’

While she stands just under six feet — making her one of the tallest on the team — George grew up playing the game as a guard. She said her and Lilly, who is more of the back-to-the-basket forward, would go at it in the driveway as kids, working to one day become a dynamic one-two punch. But even though George hit a growth spurt years back, she still maintained her guard skills, and DeWitt coach Bill McCullen believes that has helped make her a versatile scorer.

When 5-foot-11 sophomore Sydney Mills went down to injury at the beginning of the season, McCullen slid George over from forward to center. He said the junior has the ability to play all five positions on the floor if need be.

“She has had the guard skills, but out of necessity, we need her to play around the basket because we’re not very big,” McCullen said. “It does give her a little more versatility to step out and knock down a jump shot. And, at the same time, she can make the other team’s player try to run with her in the open court, too.

“I know (moving to center) might have been a little uncomfortable at first, but I think she’s seeing now that it helped her as an all-around player. She has a little bit more savvy in the post now, and she’s added a little bit more to her game from a physical standpoint.”

George is well aware of the team’s expectations. She witnessed it when she threw on a varsity jersey for the very first time. George is prepared to help carry on the winning tradition, and the Panthers will need her to be ready.

“To a certain degree, I think (George) deferred to those seniors last year. I don’t think she wanted to step on anyone’s toes,” McCullen said. “Grace was the ultimate teammate. She was going to do whatever she needed to do to help the team.

“Once we got to to this summer, you could see it in her body language. When we stepped out there to play, she was ready to go for it.”

Lansing area high school basketball leaders: Jan. 26

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.