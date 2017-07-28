Now LaVar Ball is doing sit-ups in front of his AAU team's bench

A night after the drama and massive interest surrounding the AAU matchup between LaVar Ball’s Big Ballers team led by son LaMelo and the SC Supreme led by human highlight reel Zion Williamson, LaVar was at it again in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Highlights from Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball are incredible | LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would beat Michael Jordan and LeBron James

As captured by Overtime, Ball was filmed doing sit-ups in front of his team’s bench while the game was ongoing. You can see a few of the players laughing as it happens.