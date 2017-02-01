NSD marks start of new chapter for area athletes

On Wednesday, it all became real.

Throughout the day, athletes across the country solidified their future status as college athletes by signing their National Letter of Intent.

Though the actual signing of the paper is typically something of a formality – the documents are usually faxed in at a different time – getting to sign that piece of paper in front of friends and family bares a special significance for the college commits.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually happening,” NDSU soccer signee Kennedi Keller (Lincoln) said.

“I’ve been waiting for the moment my whole senior year and it’s finally here,” MSU-Mankato football signee Carter Carstens (Roosevelt) said. “To sign and make everything official – it’s awesome.”

“It was super nerve-wracking when I woke up this morning,” added fellow Rough Rider Maddie Simmons. “But I’m super excited. It’s a big step to be able to say I’m going to Mount Marty to go play volleyball.”

The act of putting pen to paper Wednesday was the ultimate reward for the hard work and seemingly endless hours of practice the signees had put in over the course of their high school careers.

“My sophomore season I set a goal, I wanted to play college football,” future Jackrabbit Austin Boen (Roosevelt) recalled. “I worked really hard, tried to put my name out there and I’m signing today, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

“I guess it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Nebraska soccer signee Theresa Pujado (O’Gorman) said. “I’ve been waiting for this day for so long, and now that it’s here, it’s just really cool knowing that this is my future and I’m just really happy about it.”

The athletes who took part in Wednesday’s festivities understand that the chance they’ve been given is not one that should be taken for granted. They are one of a finite number of people who are blessed with the chance to continue playing the sport they love.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always dreamed of playing college football,” USF signee Thuro Residorfer (Washington) said. “Now that it’s a reality, it’s kind of amazing that I made that step.”

Here is a list of South Dakota high schoolers who've signed on to play college football.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

South Dakota State

Jake Aandarud (St. Thomas More)

Austin Boen (Roosevelt)

Wyatt Ewing (Winner)

Adam Heien (Tea)

Krockett Krolikowski (Winner)

Austin Lohsandt (Madison)

Eddie Miller (Brookings)

Brendan Rotert (Spearfish)

Xavier Ward (Canistota)

Alex Wickersham (Brandon Valley)

South Dakota

Lincoln Gibbs (Langford)

Ty Paulsen (Pierre)

Riley Peters (Vermillion)

NORTHERN SUN

Minnesota Crookston

Reece Walno (Spearfish)

Boyce Harr (Spearfish)

Minnesota State, Mankato

Carter Carstens (Roosevelt)

Cole DeBerg (Lincoln)

Moorhead State

Sam Burnison (O’Gorman)

Lathon Gorospe (Baltic)

Brock Harris (Harrisburg)

Tyson Jahn (Roosevelt)

Andrew Josko (Roosevelt)

Ben Schilling (Lincoln)

Brent Schulte (Watertown)

Hunter Thompson (O’Gorman)

Cole Zwahr (Roosevelt)

Northern State

Preston Arity (St. Thomas More)

Jack Braun (Warner)

Bryce Christie (Brandon Valley)

Justis Clayton (Harrisburg)

Hunter Collins (St. Thomas More)

Devin Coughlin (Brookings)

Haden Ewoldt (Chester)

Cameron Fees (St. Thomas More)

Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County)

Lathon Gorospe (Baltic)

Cannon Hannigan (Aberdeen Central)

Hunter Hansen (Dell Rapids)

Bronson Heier (Roncalli)

Chase Jacobs (Aberdeen Central)

Joe King (Pierre)

Austin Leuning (Tri-Valley)

Caden Maciejewski (Hot Springs)

Tyler Nelson (Brandon Valley)

Darian Ogunjemilusi (Wolsey-Wessington)

Chance Olson (Langford)

Logan Richie (Webster Area)

Nick Rokusek (Yankton)

Bennett Shabazz (Groton)

Kale Stieg (Hamlin)

Zach Sumption (Frederick Area)

Robert Vomacka (Gregory)

Sioux Falls

Jake O’Byrne (Belle Fourche)

Thuro Residorfer (Washington)

Parker Schulz (Watertown)

Southwest Minnesota State

Curstin Conway (Harrisburg)

Jacob Hojer (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland)

Bennet Trygstad (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland)

Wayne State

Syionte Canton (Roosevelt)

Ryan Parker (Dakota Valley)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Black Hills State

Jarett Jenson (Harding County)

Trig Olson (Harding County)

Chadron State

Chase Thurness (St. Thomas More)

S.D. School of Mines & Technology

Ira Murphey (Rapid City Central)

T.J. Schaefer (O’Gorman)

Aren Wells (Rapid City Central)

NAIA

Dakota State

Cameron Belden (Sioux Falls Christian)

Joe Bennett (Colman-Egan)

Torren Devericks (Roosevelt)

Noah Guse (Madison)

Nate Guthmiller (Madison)

Trevor Harms (Mitchell)

Adam Heap (O’Gorman)

Kaden Hight (Pierre)

A.J. Imbery (Roosevelt)

Joseph Jackson (Newell)

Riley Janke (Madison)

Jeridan Jordahl (Oldham-Ramona)

Mason Leighton (Madison)

Colten Nelson (Gregory)

Marcus VandenBosch (Madison)

Braedon Wallenstein (Lennox)

Riston Wolf (Oldham-Ramona/Rutland)

Dakota Wesleyan

Matthew Campbell (Colome)

Devin Dethlefsen (White Lake)

Chandler Diede (Scotland)

Michael Engebreston (Deuel)

Joshua Garry (Washington)

Bryce Geraets (Mitchell)

Tanner Johnson (Harrisburg)

Dawson Kerzman (Dell Rapids)

Alex Klingaman (Mitchell)

Samuel Kretschmur (Huron)

Spencer Neugebauer (Mitchell)

Luke Novak (Mitchell)

Seth Paulson (Mitchell)

Luke Peterson (Roosevelt)

Jonah Rasmussen (Harrisburg)

Cody Reichelt (Mitchell)

Nathan Schenkel (Bon Homme)

Hayden Schmidt (Plankinton)

Cade Schmitt (Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan)

Devin Seeger (Redfield)

Trevor Wilkinson (McCook Central)

Doane

Jaren Fountain (Washington)

Missouri Valley

Jackson Bogue (Spearfish)

Morningside

Austin Johnson (Roosevelt)

Spencer Grage (Brandon Valley)

Triv Vosika (Gregory)

Northwestern College

Adam Miller (Canton)

Jon Todd (De Smet)

Presentation