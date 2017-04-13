NY baseball coach arrested for putting athlete in a chokehold

Note to MMA-trained coaches out there: Don’t use your student athletes as test subjects for your latest moves. That’s the big takeaway from the arrest of a Central New York coach who allegedly placed one of his students in a chokehold, causing a concussion.

According to Fox affiliate WWNY, Lloyd Kevin Smith, the varsity baseball coach at Indian River Central School, has been arrested after the chokehold he put on an undisclosed player caused the player to collapse and strike his head on a glass and metal door as he hit the ground. That impact apparently caused a concussion, though the injury was not diagnosed until after the player had already gone through a Central baseball practice.

State police reported Smith was allegedly attempting to demonstrate how to correctly employ a MMA move. That exhibition was prompted by horseplay among his players (again, allegedly revolving around MMA moves) between the end of school and the start of baseball practice.

Smith was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and is scheduled to appear in Philadelphia, N.Y. town court Tuesday, April 19. While the charges have already been filed, it remains uncertain whether Smith has been either temporarily or permanently removed from the team he led. Indian River superintendent Jim Kettrick refused to confirm or deny that Smith was still affiliated with the baseball program.