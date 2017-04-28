NYC boys lacrosse coaches fired after players held alcohol-filled parties during Disney trip

The parties, which attracted up to 50 participants, took place for six consecutive nights https://t.co/8r6TjepA3B — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2017

School officials at a New York City prep school recently fired the entire lacrosse coaching staff after multiple players threw parties during a team training camp trip to Disney World in Orlando last month.

According to the New York Post, Poly Prep Country Day in Brooklyn has fired head coach Brooks Sweet and the entire boys lacrosse staff. The decision comes in the wake of a team trip last month in which, per a Post source, about 15 players went in Ubers to local liquor stores, used fake IDs to stock up on alcohol, and returned to an artificial beach area at the complex to party while their coaches slept.

The Post source added that students from other schools joined the nightly parties and that Poly Prep students sold them some of the alcohol. The parties reportedly took place for six straight nights.

Word of the trip leaked to administrators upon the team’s return home, despite Sweet’s reported lack of knowledge of the situation.

On April 14, per the Post, Poly Prep head of school Audrius Barzdukas sent an email to parents announcing the firings. Sweet, another full-time coach and several part-time coaches were all fired.

“It came to our attention that members of the boys’ lacrosse team did not uphold our shared values and expectations on their training trip during spring break,” the message read.

The Post added that the nursery-through-12th-grade school also suspended one student for the rest of the school year and barred five others from attending prom.

Poly Prep cancelled six games as a result of the fallout, also removing themselves from official league play. The Blue Devils resumed their season against Horace Mann on Wednesday with new coaches, winning their first game of the season by a 13-11 count. According to Lax Power, Poly Prep is now 1-8.