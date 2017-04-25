Oak Hill (Va.) center David McCormack becoming increasingly popular

Coming off a strong weekend for Team Loaded (Va.) at the adidas Gauntlet opening weekend in Fort Worth, Dave McCormack received offers from Duke, LSU, Virginia and Oklahoma State.

The 6-10 McCormack, who plays for Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) is ranked as the No. 2 center in the Class of 2018.

The new offers bring his total to nearly 25 reported offers. He recently took unofficial visits to Duke and Louisville and got a visit from Texas assistant coach Mike Morrell.

McCormack averaged 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in playing three of Team Loaded’s four games. However, he saw limited minutes in the opening game and then had games of 14 points (on 7-for-7 from the field) and 10 rebounds and 20 points (on 10-for-12 from the field) and five rebounds.