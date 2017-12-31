Oak Hill's Keldon Johnson discusses Kentucky decision, playing on talented squad

It has been about a month since the No. 7 in the 2017 class, Keldon Johnson, committed and signed to University of Kentucky. Johnson sifted through more than 25 offers including the University of Texas, which was a top contender with the Wildcats.

The 6-6 small forward had an interesting experience in his recruitment: selling the Big Blue Nation to his father.

“It was a long process going back and forth with my dad,” said Johnson on his ultimate decision. “At the end of the day, he trusted me and what I thought so I made the final decision.”

Johnson received interest from Georgetown, where his older brother, Kaleb Johnson, is in his junior season.

“I am always willing to take advice from my older brother,” said Johnson on confiding in his big brother.

Kaleb is averaging about 31 minutes per game this season with the Hoyas and urges Keldon to stay focused when he does reach that next level.

“He tells me to keep working because if you’re not there is someone out there who is,” Johnson said.

Johnson headlines the No. 3 team in the country, Oak Hill, along with fellow teammates Will Richardson, who is signed to play at Oregon, Keyontae Johnson, who is signed to play at Florida, and David McCormack, who is signed to play at Kansas.

“At first it was tough but then I got used to it, you have a lot of good players on your team you’re not the only one that needs to shine. Everyone needs to shine and that’s what it takes to win,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s playing style ranges from the three-point line to inside the paint with his flashy rim play to his exploding energy on offense and defense.

When asked about wrapping up his final year of high school, Johnson has high hopes of capping it off the only way that seems fit, “Win DICK’s Nationals and go out with a bang.”

Oak Hill heads into the championship game of the Les Schwab Tournament for the eighth time. They will face Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), another powerhouse program.