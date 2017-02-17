Oak Hill stars Preston and Coleman honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Where better to accept banners for the Jordan Brand Classic than the Jordan Brand Invitational during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans?

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) forward Billy Preston and guard Matt Coleman accepted the honors before Oak Hill beat Scotlandville (Baton Rouge), 81-67.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Preston, a 6-10 power forward is a Kansas signee who is ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.com. Coleman, a 6-5 point guard is a Texas commit who is ranked No. 27.

Oak Hill is among two schools with more than one player selected to the JBC. Jaren Jackson and Brian Bowen of La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) also were chosen.

Oak Hill has a long history with the Jordan Brand Classic, dating back to the initial game in 2002. Steve Smith was the coach for the winning team. Oak Hill players Carmelo Anthony and Justin Gray were among the stars.