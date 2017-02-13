Oak Hill (Va.), three Louisiana schools set for Jordan Brand Invitational

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) will return to compete in the second annual Jordan Brand Invitational as part of the NBA All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans.

Oak Hill will face Scotlandville (Baton Rouge) on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET at St. Augustine High. Crescent City (Metairie, La.) faces host St. Augustine in the opener at 8 p.m.

Oak Hill (31-4) is ranked No. 9 in this week’s Super 25 rankings. Kansas commit Billy Preston and Texas commit Matt Coleman will be honored for their selection to the Jordan Brand Classic during the event.

Scotlandville is led by Ja’Vonte Smart, ranked as the No. 13 player and No. 3 point guard in the Class of 2018.

Mitchell Robinson, ranked as the No. 6 player in the Class of 2017, will be honored for his Jordan Classic selection at halftime of the Crescent City-St. Augustine game. Robinson plays for nearby Chalmette and is a Western Kentucky signee.

Oak Hill faced Orangeville Prep last year in the inaugural event in Toronto.