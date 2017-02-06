Oak Hill's win over Chino Hills shakes up Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) 96-91 win at over Chino Hills, Calif., the Nike Extravaganza knocked Chino Hills down a few notches in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings and helped the Warriors, along with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), move up a bit.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) remained No. 1.

Oak Hill moved up a spot to No. 7 as Lindell Wigginton had a big week, scoring 35 points against Chino Hills and 29 in an 86-56 defeat of Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.).

RELATED: Latest Super 25 boys basketball rankings

RELATED: Oak Hill snaps Chino Hills’ win streak

Findlay Prep, which beat Oak Hill earlier this season, improved a spot to No. 6 as the Pilots went 2-0. P.J. Washington Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-71 win at Pinnacle (Phoenix). Washington had 20 points in a 62-43 defeat of Mesa, Ariz.

IMG Academy also moved up a spot to No. 4 as the Ascenders defeated The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) for the second time this season, this time in the Garden State as Silvio DeSousa had 25 points in a 75-66 win in the Richel Hoopfest in Roselle.

Chino Hills, saddled with its first loss after 60 consecutive wins, didn’t fall far. The Huskies dropped to No. 8. Besides the loss to Oak Hill, LiAngelo Ball had 29 points in a 91-60 win at Upland and Eli Scott had 29 points in a 93-72 defeat of Etiwanda.

There’s only one new team in the rankings. Bolingbrook (Ill.) improved to 21-0 and is the new No. 21 team as Nana Akenten had 31 points in an 85-70 defeat of Belleville West in the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout and 13 points in a 55-49 defeat of Lockport.