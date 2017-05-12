Oak Knoll (N.J.) makes huge leap in latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

As the girls high school lacrosse season is winding down in some of the key regions of the country, the top-ranked McDonogh Eagles are looking to make more history.

The No. 1 team in the Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings since their inception, McDonogh now owns a 176-game winning streak extending back to 2009. Set to meet No. 3 Notre Dame Prep (Md.) this weekend in the IAAM A Conference finale, McDonogh is looking to capture its ninth consecutive title and complete what would be its eight straight undefeated season.

While there’s little movement in this week’s Super 25, there are some noteworthy changes. Ward Melville (N.Y.), still undefeated and the favorite in Suffolk County’s Class A, moves up to No. 6, while Marriotts Ridge (Md.) and Mount Sinai (N.Y.) follow along by moving up one spot at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

This week’s big mover, the Oak Knoll School (N.J.) jumps up to No. 9 after a huge win over No. 10 Summit (N.J.). The shuffling puts four Garden State teams in succession, as Bridgewater-Raritan comes in at No. 11 and Moorestown at No. 12.

Glenelg Country School (Md.), a strong IAAM A Conference contender this season, enters the fold at No. 21 after an impressive last few weeks despite a loss to top-ranked McDonogh in the playoffs. Joining the Dragons as new entrants this week is Suffolk County’s Smithtown East (N.Y.), which holds the No. 23 spot, and Central New York lacrosse powerhouse West Genesee jumps in at No. 25.

As playoffs continue to heat up in the Mid-Atlantic and in the Northeast, numerous teams will be facing matchups with Super 25 implications on the line, including numerous teams in New York, New Jersey and Maryland.