Oakland Soldiers become first program to win two Peach Jam championships

The Oakland Soldiers are the Nike Peach Jam champions after beating Team Takeover, 70-63, in Sunday’s title game.

With the victory, the Oakland Soldiers become the first program to win two EYBL Peach Jam championships.

Kihei Clark had 18 points and Taeshon Cherry had 13 points and nine rebounds. Amadou Sow added 10 points.

Point guard James Akinjo had seven points, nine assists and four rebounds in the title game to win tournament Most Valuable Player honors. He had 32 in the quarterfinals and added 17 points and five assists in the semifinals.

The Soldiers shot 55.3 percent from the field in the victory and jumped to a 41-28 lead at halftime.

Brandon Slater had 19 points and six rebounds for Team Takeover, and Myles Dread had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Soldiers took a unique route to the title. They were 3-7 entering the final regular season weekend in Los Angeles and went 4-0 to qualify for Peach Jam. They then went 3-2 in pool play and then beat E1T1 in the quarterfinals, 91-71, and then held off Boo Williams AAU, 65-59, in the semifinals.