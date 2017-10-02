Oaks Christian (Calif.) OLB Bo Calvert receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) outside linebacker Bo Calvert received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Calvert, a Southern Cal commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 13th-best OLB in the country.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.