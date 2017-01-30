Ocegueda named Nevada cross country runner of the year

Reed senior Anthony Ocegueda was named the Gatorade Nevada boys cross country runner of the year on Monday.

Ocegueda joins his fellow Reed cross country runner Sam King-Shaw, who was honored by Gatorade last week as the Nevada girls cross country runner of the year.

The 5-foot 9, 130-pound Ocegueda won the 4A individual state championship in October with a time of 15:12. Ocegueda also won the Twilight Classic, the Hoka One One Bronco Invitational, the Reed Invitational and the Douglas Class Races, and placed 30th at the Foot Locker West Regional championships.

Ocegueda has volunteered locally on behalf of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, the Children’s Miracle Network and youth sports programs.

Reed coach Lisa Stevens said Ocegueda had an amazing senior season in cross country.

“He demonstrates great natural talent, but he doesn’t coast on that talent. He embodies the definition of grit, and shows amazing perseverance when it comes to his training, running and racing,” Stevens said

Ocegueda has maintained a 3.34 grade point average. He is undecided on a college.

He is the first Gatorade Nevada boys cross country runner of the year chosen from Reed.

Ocegueda is a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award to be announced in February.

Former Northern Nevada Gatorade winners include: Kai Benedict (2013-14, McQueen) Jordan Cardenas (2012-13, Reno); Wade Meddles (2009-10 and 2008-09, Sierra Lutheran) and Bryan Tibaduiza (2007-08, Galena).