Oconto Falls endures emotional roller coaster

MADISON – Oconto Falls seniors Bryce Ash and Nate Trepanier experienced opposite ends of an emotional roller coaster on Saturday night in less than an hour at the Kohl Center during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Ash won the 145-pound Division 2 state title to cap his career with his first state championship.

Trepanier, however, came up just short of winning his second straight state title, dropping a 5-4 decision in the 160-pound D2 state championship to River Valley sophomore Shane Liegel, who recorded an escape as time expired in the match.

“They ruled that his hands came unhooked and there would have been an escape there for a second,” Oconto Falls tri-head coach Marc Kinziger said.

“His goals were nothing but being a two-time state champion, and it’s going to take him a while to deal with it. But I’m sure with his character, he’ll use this setback to do even better things in college.”

Trepanier, who will wrestle at Lindenwood University (Mo.), finishes his high school career as a three-time state medalist, which includes winning the 145-pound D2 state championship last year.

This was the eighth straight year the Panthers have had at least one wrestler in the state finals. It’s the first time since 2013 they had multiple individuals.

Ash’s state title victory gives Oconto Falls 11 state champions since 2011.

“There were a lot of nerves,” said Ash, who beat Two Rivers senior Lake Duerschmidt with an 11-5 decision in a rematch from the sectionals finals.

“I just kept putting it through my head that it’s just another match and blank the crowd out and blank everybody else out except for me and my coaches and just wrestle another match like I have all year.”

Despite the tough final outcome for Trepanier, the Oconto Falls seniors have a lot to be proud of in continuing the program’s strong tradition.

In addition to Ash and Trepanier, seniors Brice Delzer (170) and senior Mac Winkler (182) also medaled for Oconto Falls by placing fifth.

“It just shows how hard we have worked together and what you can accomplish when you have someone that is willing to work as hard as you,” Ash said.

