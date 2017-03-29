Oconto tops Coleman

COLEMAN – Becky Berth threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts as the Oconto softball team defeated Coleman 8-2 on Tuesday.

Berth allowed two unearned runs on three hits in seven innings. Morgan Durand led the Blue Devils at the plate with four hits and RBI, while Jasey Jicha tallied three RBI and Berth had two.

Coleman pitcher Annabelle Kotecki also threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts, but allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits.

Kotecki, Beth Gannigan Caitlun Huberty each had a hit for the Cougars.

Bay Port 16, West De Pere 1 (3.5)

SUAMICO – Maddie Jorgenson tallied six RBI as the Pirates rolled to the non-conference win.

Jorgenson hit a perfect 3-for-3, while Maddy Ehlke went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Syndey LaPoint added two RBI on two hits.

LaPoint was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts for the Pirates.

Brianna Destache and Evelynn Larson-VanEgren each had a hit for West De Pere.

Southern Door 14, Notre Dame 1 (5)

BRUSSELS – The Eagles dominated in their season opener.

Hanna Mallien was the winning pitcher for Southern Door (1-0), going three innings and striking out six.

Megan Pavlik led the way at the plate going 3-for-3 for the Eagles while Mallien, Grace Legrave, Lexi Wery, Faith Overbeck and Tehya Bertrand all recorded two hits. LeGrave had three RBI, while both Mallien and Carina Renard each had two RBI.

Sophie LeMieux was charged with the loss for the Tritons (0-1).

Marinette 17, Wausaukee 2

MARINETTE – The first ten batters up all scored as the Marines won their season opener.

Hannah Bearson, Chloe Lambie and Abi Duda all scored three runs for Marinette (1-0).

Lambie earned the victory, striking out eight over four innings of work, while allowing two runs on two hits.

Lexi Zak started for the Rangers (0-1) and was given the loss.