Offensive outburst carries Dover baseball past Smyrna

SMYRNA – Through four innings on Tuesday, the baseball teams from Dover and Smyrna were engaged in a pitchers’ duel.

Then suddenly, the Senators turned it into a hitters’ paradise.

Fifth-ranked Dover erupted for seven runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth, stunning the Eagles in a 13-1 victory that ended an inning early due to the 10-run rule.

The Senators graduated eight seniors from an 18-3 team that reached the DIAA semifinals for the fourth straight year last season. Dover started three sophomores and a freshman Tuesday, and the new crew improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Henlopen North.

“We lost people, but we have baseball players,” Senators coach Dave Gordon said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that play in the summer, play in the fall. No doubt in my mind that they will still show up this year.”

They certainly showed up on this sunny, windy afternoon, avenging a 3-2 loss to the Eagles last year.

“This is definitely the biggest win we’ve had so far,” said sophomore first baseman Michael Carrington, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. “We just played as a team. We’ve really been preparing for this game. They beat us last year, and we just had to come back and beat them this year.”

Smyrna (1-3, 0-1) was at a disadvantage after using three pitchers Monday in a 2-2 tie against Cape Henlopen that was suspended due to darkness. The Eagles started left-hander Garrett Casey, and the sophomore allowed just one hit and one run through four innings.

“Their pitcher threw great. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen that kid, and he was pounding it,” Gordon said. “… It was a great game up until that one inning there, where we kind of just put up a crooked number.”

That was the fifth, when the Senators hit their offensive stride. Cameron Turner chopped a one-out infield single, Hiram Davis singled and Jarvis Worthy walked to load the bases. Then Jared Hickox drilled a two-run single to center to push Dover ahead 3-1.

Carrington drove in another run with an infield single, and starting pitcher Dominic Velazquez walked to load the bases. Andrew Unterreiner came on in relief for Smyrna, and Avery Tunnell greeted him with another two-run single to left to make it 6-1.

“I was just looking for my pitch,” Tunnell said. “I haven’t been swinging the bat that well lately, and I just tried to stay back on the ball and hit it up the middle.”

Noah Lanouette roped a double to center to plate another one, and a final run scored on an error. The Senators cracked six hits in the inning on the way to an 8-1 lead.

“It’s something we work on,” Gordon said. “We do that at practice. We put guys on base, and we work on situational hitting. We’ve been struggling a little bit on that, and to see guys come through there was very nice.”

It was more of the same in the sixth, as the Senators tacked on five more runs on three hits and two errors. Carrington had the big blow with a two-run single to right.

“This is big for us,” Carrington said. “Everyone in the state says we’re too young. We have a lot of sophomores on the field, but we don’t let that get to us. We just do our thing out there.”

The Senators also got two sharp pitching performances. Velazquez, a freshman, allowed five hits and one run over the first four innings. Then Davis, a sophomore, pitched two hitless innings of relief.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Smyrna catcher Garrett Casey reacts as Dover scores seven in the top of the fifth inning.

Caden Naylor of Smyrna chases after a near homerun as Dover scores seven points in the top of the fifth inning.

Dover teammates celebrate from the dugout as they rally in the 5th inning to score seven.

Smyrna pitcher Garrett Casey comes out as he's replaced by Andrew Unterreiner.

Smyrna pitcher Garrett Casey reacts as he has a tough inning in the top of the 5th as Smyrna gives up seven runs in the inning.

Dominic Velazquez of Dover is swept back as a high inside pitch comes in.

Jared Hickox of Dover smashes the ball and drives in two runs in the 5th inning to take the lead.

Hiram Davis of Dover scores in the 5th inning as Dover goes on a seven point scoring driving.

Dover outfielder Jarvis Worthy avoids an inside pitch during the top of the 5th inning where Dover rallies to score seven points taking an 8-1 lead.

Dover infielder Cameron Turner takes out Nevin Bell at second as he attempts the failed double play at first.

Hiram Davis of Dover hits a single to advance a running early in the game.

Dover outfielder Jarvis Worthy slides safely back to first as Andrew Unterreiner of Smyrna tries to pick him off.

Jarvis Worthy of Dover reaches home plate for their first points of the game tying the game 1-1.

Smyrna's Caden Naylor walks away from homeplate after striking out leaving a bases loaded situation to end the inning.

Nathen Ridgeway of Smyrna celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first and only points in the game.

Smyrna coaches keep a close eye on their players early in the game.

Dover infielder Cameron Turner picks off Caden Naylor of Smyrna as he attempts to steal first base.

Smyrna coach Mike Henderson watches his players near the dugout.

Smyrna first baseman, Andrew Unterreiner, gets the force out on Dover's Avery Tunnell early in the game.

Dover infielder Jared Hickox gets the force out on Smyrna's Andrew Unterreiner at second and attempts to failed double play at first.

Smyrna pitcher Garrett Casey throws a pitch a the first inning against Dover High.

