Offensive outburst carries Dover baseball past Smyrna

SMYRNA – Through four innings on Tuesday, the baseball teams from Dover and Smyrna were engaged in a pitchers’ duel.

Then suddenly, the Senators turned it into a hitters’ paradise.

Fifth-ranked Dover erupted for seven runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth, stunning the Eagles in a 13-1 victory that ended an inning early due to the 10-run rule.

The Senators graduated eight seniors from an 18-3 team that reached the DIAA semifinals for the fourth straight year last season. Dover started three sophomores and a freshman Tuesday, and the new crew improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Henlopen North.

“We lost people, but we have baseball players,” Senators coach Dave Gordon said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that play in the summer, play in the fall. No doubt in my mind that they will still show up this year.”

They certainly showed up on this sunny, windy afternoon, avenging a 3-2 loss to the Eagles last year.

“This is definitely the biggest win we’ve had so far,” said sophomore first baseman Michael Carrington, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. “We just played as a team. We’ve really been preparing for this game. They beat us last year, and we just had to come back and beat them this year.”

Smyrna (1-3, 0-1) was at a disadvantage after using three pitchers Monday in a 2-2 tie against Cape Henlopen that was suspended due to darkness. The Eagles started left-hander Garrett Casey, and the sophomore allowed just one hit and one run through four innings.

“Their pitcher threw great. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen that kid, and he was pounding it,” Gordon said. “… It was a great game up until that one inning there, where we kind of just put up a crooked number.”

That was the fifth, when the Senators hit their offensive stride. Cameron Turner chopped a one-out infield single, Hiram Davis singled and Jarvis Worthy walked to load the bases. Then Jared Hickox drilled a two-run single to center to push Dover ahead 3-1.

Carrington drove in another run with an infield single, and starting pitcher Dominic Velazquez walked to load the bases. Andrew Unterreiner came on in relief for Smyrna, and Avery Tunnell greeted him with another two-run single to left to make it 6-1.

“I was just looking for my pitch,” Tunnell said. “I haven’t been swinging the bat that well lately, and I just tried to stay back on the ball and hit it up the middle.”

Noah Lanouette roped a double to center to plate another one, and a final run scored on an error. The Senators cracked six hits in the inning on the way to an 8-1 lead.

“It’s something we work on,” Gordon said. “We do that at practice. We put guys on base, and we work on situational hitting. We’ve been struggling a little bit on that, and to see guys come through there was very nice.”

It was more of the same in the sixth, as the Senators tacked on five more runs on three hits and two errors. Carrington had the big blow with a two-run single to right.

“This is big for us,” Carrington said. “Everyone in the state says we’re too young. We have a lot of sophomores on the field, but we don’t let that get to us. We just do our thing out there.”

The Senators also got two sharp pitching performances. Velazquez, a freshman, allowed five hits and one run over the first four innings. Then Davis, a sophomore, pitched two hitless innings of relief.

