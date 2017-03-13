Often overlooked, Dani Harley was big in South Salem's run

For much of her high school career, Dani Harley has been overlooked.

The South Salem High School senior guard forced people to pay attention to her at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament.

The 5-foot-7 Harley averaged 13.0 points – making a tournament-best nine 3-pointers and averaging 40 percent from 3-point range – at the state tournament in helping the Saxons to a third-place finish.

Harley has committed to play basketball in college at George Fox.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Ally Umbenhower, North Marion girls basketball: The junior guard averaged 13.6 points and 2.0 steals per game in leading the Huskies to a sixth place finish at the OSAA Class 4A state basketball tournament.

Kayce McLaughlin, Silverton girls basketball: The senior center averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 assists in helping the Foxes to second place at the 5A state tournament.

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 17 points and had nine rebounds in Cascade’s 47-42 loss Thursday to Seaside in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

Josh Bailey, West Salem boys basketball: The senior point guard averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game in helping the Titans to a fourth place finish at the OSAA Class 6A state tournament.

