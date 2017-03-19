O'Gorman boys take home the AA title

RAPID CITY — For the first time since 2000, one school owns both Class AA basketball championships.

Shortly after watching the girls team upset No. 1 Harrisburg in their championship game, the top-seeded Sioux Falls O’Gorman boys knocked off No. 7 Aberdeen Central 69-57 to claim their first state championship since 2012.

O’Gorman trailed 40-39 with 4:23 left in the third, but then the senior trio of Joey Messler, Matt Cartwright and JP Costello took over, accounting for the team’s next 10 points to give them a 49-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles hung around in the final period, but just as they did in the quarterfinals against Harrisburg, the Knights were able to keep their opponent at an arm’s length away, never letting Aberdeen Central within fewer than two possessions.

It looked like the Golden Eagles could make a run in the final minute when a 3-pointer pulled them to within seven, but a steal and a couple of free throws by Louis Peterson effectively sealed the win for O’Gorman.

Costello finished with a game-high 27 points. Cartwright added 14, while Messler finished with 13.

For Aberdeen Central, Cole Bergan led the way with 21 points.