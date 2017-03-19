O'Gorman girls upset No. 1 Harrisburg for AA title

RAPID CITY — The 2016-17 Class AA girls basketball season came to a thrilling conclusion Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with O’Gorman defeating Harrisburg 53-48 in overtime for its first state title since 1995.

Emma Ronsiek answered a steal-and-score from Sami Slaughter with a free throw that knotted the score at 42 with 84 seconds left. The two sides exchanged empty possession before a steal by Ashlee Beacom gave O’Gorman an opportunity at the last shot, but Hermanson’s 3-pointer wouldn’t go and the game went to overtime.

Free throws proved to be the difference in overtime.

O’Gorman hit 8 of its 13. Though Harrisburg attempted just two, its misses came at a crucial juncture, with Slaughter failing to capitalize on an opportunity that would have drawn Harrisburg to within one.

Akoi led O’Gorman with a game-high 18 points. Ronsiek added 13 and Beacom finished with 11.

For Harrisburg, Slaughter led the way with 15 points and Sydney Halling finished with 13.

There wasn’t much of a feeling out process to start the game.

O’Gorman played the role of the aggressor initially, building a 17-9 lead after the first quarter.

Offensively, the Knights attacked the basket, poking holes in Harrisburg’s defense as they drove to the cup. They were also able to cash in on Harrisburg’s miscues, turning five turnovers into seven points.

Harrisburg took its turn in the second half, using a 12-2 run to take a 21-19 lead with 3:20 left in the half.

Both teams settled in after that, with O’Gorman taking a 24-22 lead into the locker room.

Beacom, Ronsiek and Akoi all picked up seven of their points in the first 16 minutes for O’Gorman, which hit 8 of 21 shots from the field, but was 3-for-6 from behind the arc and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Steffen led Harrisburg with six points, while Slaughter and Halling both added five.

The Tigers committed just one turnover in the second quarter and posted a .381 shooting percentage.

