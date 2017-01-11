O'Gorman tops Washington, 51-40

It was a battle of the two top-ranked teams in Class AA as the No. 2 ranked O’Gorman Knights played host to top-ranked Washington. Entering the fourth quarter tied, O’Gorman broke open a tight game and scored the final ten points, defeating the Warriors, 51-40.

The fourth quarter was a dandy until Washington opened it up over the final three-and-a-half minutes. The quarter featured four lead changes and two ties in the first three minutes before the Knights surged for the win.

Matt Cartwright led the Knights (6-2) with 19 points, eight in the fourth quarter. J.P. Costello added 13 points and five rebounds. Angel Arroyo led Washington in scoring with 12 points. No other Warrior was in double figures, and the 40 points was Washington’s lowest scoring output of the season.

Trailing 37-34, O’Gorman’s Joey Messler may have sparked the big run by scoring on an acrobatic move on the left side. He was fouled on the play and converted on the traditional three-point play tying the game at 37-37. Costello scored moments later and the Knights were poised to finish strong.

O’Gorman notched numerous blocks throughout the night, none bigger than Costello’s on Washington’s Arroyo. At the time of the block, the Warriors (5-3) trailed 46-40 and were still scrapping to stay in the game. But as the ball came off of Costello’s hands, it hit Arroyo’s mid-section before sailing out of bounds, giving the six point lead and ball back to O’Gorman.

“JP absolutely had some big blocks tonight, and so did Jaron (Zwagerman),” said O’Gorman coach Derek Robey. “That was a gutsy effort from our guys, just digging down and playing hard. Guys are just gutting it out for each other.”

On the next trip down the floor, O’Gorman essentially sealed it when Louis Peterson drove the lane and found an open Zwagerman with a sneaky pass. Zwagerman scored as the shot clock expired, giving the Knights an eight-point lead.

O’Gorman led 13-12 after one quarter and opened it to 19-12 early in the second. They had opportunities to increase that lead as Washington struggled from the field, scoring all eight of its points in the quarter in the final 2:30. The Warriors didn’t score in the second until Arroyo scored, cutting it to 19-14. A Cartwright 3-pointer moments later bumped it to 22-14, but Washington finished out the half scoring the next six points.

“They went on that 6-0 run late in the half and we were a little concerned that they were getting some momentum,” Robey said. “We were a little disappointed at halftime because we trying to help out so much with help-side defense and they were finding the guy we left.”

SFW (5-3)

Landon Carda 1 1-4 3, Carter Klatt 0 0-0 0, Jack Talley 2 1-2 6, Logan Uttecht 4 0-0 9, Isaac Goeman 4 0-0 8, Topher Zahn 0 0-0 0, Nolan Behr 0 0-0 0, Noah Brown 0 0-0 0, Seth Benson 0 0-0 0, Angel Arroyo 6 0-0 12, Zach Heins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-10 40.

O’GORMAN (6-2)

Joey Messler 2 4-5 8, Tyler Hayes 0 0-0 0, JP Costello 6 1-1 13, Louis Peterson 1 1-3 3, Luke Ronsiek 0 0-0 0, Michael Statz 0 0-0 0, Isaac Struck 0 0-0 0, Emmanuel Tor 0 0-0 0, Matt Cartwright 7 2-3 19, Jaron Zwagerman 3 0-0 6, Carter Kosiak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-12 51.

SFW 12 20 31 40

O’Gorman 13 22 31 51

3-point goals – SFW 2 (Talley, Uttecht), OG 3 (Cartwright 3). Rebounds – SFW 36 (Talley 5, Goeman 5), OG 25 (Costello 5). Assists – SFW 7 (Talley 3), OG 4 (Messler 2), Steals – SFW 2 (Zahn 1, Arroyo 1), OG 10 (Messler 3). Turnovers – SFW 18, OG 11. Total fouls – SFW 14, OG 10. Fouled Out – Utrecht (SFW).