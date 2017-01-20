O'Gorman's Ryan Beier finalist for national award

O’Gorman girls soccer coach Ryan Beier is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national soccer coach of the year award, the organization announced Wednesday.

One of eight finalists, Beier will be honored during the National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet on June 21 in East Peoria, Ill.

“I’m very honored by this recognition,” Beier said. “I have been blessed with tremendous groups of players who have been talented, and always given our team the highest efforts. I have also been privileged to have a great group of assistant coaches to work with.”

Beier was selected by the South Dakota’s coaches association based on “longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage.

He led the Knights to a 12-2-1 finish in 2016, a run which culminated in the team’s fifth consecutive championship game appearance.

Though this season ended with a loss to Rapid City Central in the final, O’Gorman owns two state championships since soccer was added as a state sanctioned sport in 2012.

Overall, Beier has coached the Knights to nine title match appearances, with additional crowns in 2004, 2007 and 2008. He owns a 146-34-29 record in 14 seasons as a head coach.

The NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.

