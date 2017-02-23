Oh so close: Arabs lose heartbreaker in girls' hoops

“We were saying we kinda wish we had lost by 10 or 15 points.”

That’s what an emotional Coachella Valley girls’ basketball head coach David Silva said after the Arabs’ heartbreaking 51-50 loss to Westridge (Pasadena) in a Division 5AA quarterfinal game Wednesday night.

Silva saw his Arabs, who trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter, rally all the way back to take the lead in the final minute, only to fall a point short when Westridge’s Juliana Favela canned a contested 10-foot jumper with about 10 seconds left.

The Arabs had an opportunity at the buzzer, but a game-winner just missed. Westridge celebrated. Coachella Valley stood in stunned disbelief, agonizingly close to a historic trip to the semifinals.

READ MORE: Coachella Valley cheer coaches united by cancer

“Right now, reflecting on all the hard work we put in all year and having it taken away with point, it’s just tough,” Silva said. “I’m so proud of the girls, but that feeling that you could be moving on is what’s hurting the most. It’s not a satisfying end right now.”

Trailing 41-34, the Arabs’ Vanessa Madera (nicknamed Woods because madera is the Spanish word for wood) played like a senior who didn’t want her high school career to end. How does 11 points in four possessions sound? First she hit a 3-pointer, which was countered by a 3-point play from Favela. Then Madera hit another 3-pointer, stole the inbounds pass and laid it in. After a Westridge hoop, she hit another 3-pointer. After that remarkable exchange, the Arabs trailed 46-45.

Then it was Maggie Barajas’ turn. Barajas picked the pocket of a Westridge ball-handler, raced down the court and made a difficult lay-up while being fouled from behind. She made the free throw to complete the rally. Against all odds, the Arabs now held a 48-46 lead and the gym was going crazy.

“At that point we were feeling like it was our game, on our court,” Madera said. “We felt like we had it.”

The teams exchanged buckets, and Westridge had the ball down 50-48 with 25 seconds left. Coachella Valley played some stifling defense, keeping the ball out of the hands of Favela, so the Tigers’ Ashley Wei drove to the basket and was fouled with 16 seconds left.

She made the first free throw to make it 50-49, and that’s when a controversial call had anyone wearing Coachella Valley gear up in arms.

Wei missed her second free throw and in the ensuing scramble on the ground for the loose rebound, a Coachella Valley player corralled it. As coach Silva was frantically trying to call timeout, the Arabs’ player was spinning and trying to pass the ball to her teammate. The whistle blew. The CV side, believed they were awarded the timeout as one ref was indicating, but the other ref was calling a travel. The two referees had a conference and the decision was that the traveling call happened before the timeout was awarded.

The result was Westridge ball under its own basket.

“I thought I called the timeout in time,” Silva said. “That was a very key moment there. That doesn’t win or lose the game, but that was a tough one.”

The Tigers ran an inbounds play to get Favela the ball. Coachella Valley defenders were draped all over her, but she calmly swished a tricky 10-foot jumper from the left baseline. Westridge was now back on top 51-50 with 10 seconds left.

After a timeout, the Arabs still had time, but had to go the length of the floor. Madera got the ball and raced up the court, as the defense closed in on her, she found an open Iliana Corona under the basket who was bumped off balance by a Westridge defender as she caught the ball. No foul was called and she recovered the loose ball deep under the basket. She was able to save it back to Barajas who put up a 17-footer at the buzzer, but it missed to the left.

“Sad, sad that we lost the game,” said Madera, who was able to answer a few questions after the game before the tears began welling up in her eyes. “Little things. One more box-out. One more free throw. Little things. That’s it.”

Madera finished the game with 25 points.

“She carried us, but she’s been doing things like that fourth quarter all year,” Silva said. “That girl, she relishes the big moment. I can see her succeeding in anything, because she relishes the big moment and doesn’t back down.”

The loss ended a season which included a trip to the postseason for the first time since 2009 for the Arabs. Silva said the goal was to make CIF, which they accomplished, but to come so close to the third round is tough.

“You start second-guessing yourself when it’s that close,” he said. “Could we have done something different in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter? Should we have started pressing earlier? It’s tough, but we had a great season, and I’m very proud of the girls.”