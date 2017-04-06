Ohio baseball team suspends games amid investigation into potential hazing or harassment

An Ohio high school baseball team has been forced to suspend recent scheduled games amid an investigation into what isn’t officially being called hazing, but sure sounds like it.

The Clark-Shawnee baseball team is alleged to have been involved in actions that could constitute harassment while on a spring trip to a tournament in Tennessee, per an ongoing investigation by Clark-Shawnee School District officials and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which was called to the school to aid in the investigation, per the Springfield News-Sun.

The mother of one player spoke to the News-Sun on the condition of anonymity, and confirmed the general aspects of the claims being made against the program, albeit without any specifics.

While Clark-Shawnee has cancelled games during the ongoing investigation, at least one of those cancelled contests has already been rescheduled for Friday, with Shawnee-Clark Superintendent Gregg Morris intimating that the team’s season would not be cancelled due to any findings from the investigation.

For now, he and his colleagues are most concerned with ensuring the safety of the baseball players who were on the trip.

“During the spring break baseball trip to Tennessee, our coach received reports of incidents that certainly don’t support our values for our students,” Morris told the News-Sun. “Right now we are conducting an internal investigation and we contacted authorities and we are working with them.”