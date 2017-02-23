Ohio football players teaming up with ballerinas for dance performance

High-school football stars team with ballerinas for dance show https://t.co/QFnSvOhG1z — Canton Ballet (@cantonballet) February 23, 2017

Unless it is in terms of an old Jerry Rice NFL Films clip, football and ballet are rarely put into the same sentence.

Some high school football players in the Canton (Ohio) area, with the help of the Canton Ballet, are changing that.

Area football stars are pairing up with ballerinas at Touchdown & Tutus, a fundraiser that will be held March 4 in Canton. As the Canton Repository tells it, couples have been rehearsing in preparation for the event.

“I am just amazed by the guys,” Ashley Bettis, the former Canton Ballet dancer who is organizing the show, told the Canton Repository. “I thought we’d have a little bit of macho ego issues, but they were terrified their first day of rehearsal. They’re not just coming out of the end zone but out of their comfort zone. They were quiet, they listened, if they didn’t understand something they asked questions. They asked us to record them with videos so they could go home and practice. They have commitment and pride in what they are doing.”

One of the players, Eastern Michigan commit Francisco Pedrozo from St. Thomas Aquinas (Louisville, Ohio), stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 306 pounds. Also taking part are Kent state commit Chris Anthony from Washington (Masillon, Ohio), Harvard commit Tyler Adams (Louisville), and Navy commit Griffin Baumoel (Canton’s Central Catholic).

“I was a little confused at first,” Adams told the Canton Repository, “but when I started to think about it, a lot of professional football stars have also done ballet, so I decided to give it a go.”

According to the Repository, the duos will dance in an array of styles from neo-classical to musical theater to hip-hop, with music ranging from John Legend to Broadway to KC & the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes.” Much like on the ABC show “Dancing with the Stars,” their performances will be preceded by videos of rehearsal footage and dancer interviews.

A panel of four celebrity judges that includes former NFL players Vernon Davis and Matt Wilhelm, Sylvia Mackey (the wife of late Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey) and artistic director of the National Ballet of Havana (Cuba) Laura Alonso will evaluate each performance. The audience will help decide the winner.

Bettis, who danced in Europe for six years and is a Canton Ballet board member, came up with the concept of Touchdowns & Tutus as a ballet fundraiser.

“It bridges the gap between football and art, which are two important things in this community,” she told the Repository. “How much better than to have football players dance with girls from Canton Ballet?”

Bettis started cold-calling high school football coaches last summer, starting with Central Catholic (Canton) coach Jeff Lindensmith, her high-school guidance counselor. “I think the coaches thought I was crazy, and it was a little,” Bettis said.

Ultimately, each coach nominated a player.

“I really got lucky. We got 10 golden apples,” Bettis said.

With the right ingenuity, it sounds like football and ballet can make a great – if unlikely – pair.