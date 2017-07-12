Ohio freshman football coach gets surprise tweet - and possibly new shoes - from J.J. Watt

Like most college students, Gavin Winters doesn’t appear to have a deep well of disposable income.

As a college student with a Twitter account is sometimes wont to do, Winters bemoaned this fact on social media. Wednesday afternoon, upon seeing a tweet from ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell about a new signature training shoe from Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, Winters tagged the shoe’s front man in a tweet.

As Rovell noted, Watt’s new training shoe hits stores Friday for $99 (Watt’s uniform number).

Wish I wasn't a broke college kid or else I would definitely be getting me some @JJWatt honestly probably wouldn't fall apart like NIKE's https://t.co/WLIuK1ti5H — Gavin Winters (@gavin_winters) July 12, 2017

From there, the “social” part of social media came in handy for Winters, whose Twitter bio says he is a freshman football coach at Bowling Green (Ohio) as well as a rising junior at Bowling Green State University. According to his Hudl profile, Winters was an offensive and defensive tackle for the Bowling Green High football team before graduating in 2015.

Watt quoted Winters’ tweet, illustrating his past life as a broke college student (first at Central Michigan, then at Wisconsin) by referencing his once-necessary penchant for ramen noodles.

We've all been there (yeah, even on scholarship I was on the Ramen diet a time or two). I got you Gavin, DM me your address. https://t.co/GudUgGrwbp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 12, 2017

As far as we know, Winters will be receiving some new Watt shoes in the mail, free of charge. Look for him to possibly be styling and profiling with them on the Bowling Green High sideline this fall.