Ohio girls hoops team goes up 64-2 at halftime on way to 100-9 rout

A tournament game in Ohio got out of hand early, and it never managed to get back on track.

Newark (Ohio) jumped out to a 40-0 lead after the first quarter against Hamilton Township, then extended the lead to 64-2 by halftime. The final score: 100-9 in favor of Newark.

The Wildcats are 24-0 and considered one of the top girls teams in the state.

RELATED: Three Texas girls basketball games end with wildly lopsided scores

The outcome in Ohio is hardly unique. A game in Louisiana ended 100-5 a couple days ago, while one in Tennessee ended 101-8.