Ohio golfer Oscar Zimmerman hits hole-in-one and double eagle in consecutive rounds

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — Golf can be a cruel game, at times.

There may be days when cars, pedestrians and houses are hit far more frequently than fairways and greens.

But, golf also has a unique way of reminding a player what’s so special about a game so demandingly difficult.

Most golfers can play a lifetime and never hit a hole-in-one or a double eagle.

St. Xavier High School junior Oscar Zimmerman checked both those boxes in consecutive rounds over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’ll definitely remember it forever,” Zimmerman told The Enquirer Monday morning with a big grin before another round at the Greater Catholic League South tournament at Glenview Golf Course.

The ace came first on Saturday at Scioto Country Club’s par-3 17th hole.

“Scioto Country Club is an amazing golf course,” said St. Xavier head coach Alex Kepley. “The 17th hole is one of the hardest par-3s. It’s not overly long but it’s a very narrow, deep, skinny green and you’ve gotta get it over the water.”

Zimmerman had the wrong club, though.

“I was actually standing over the ball with the wrong club,” said Zimmerman.

Kepley said, “We had a player go in front of him. I told him what the guy hit and Oscar gets up on the tee and he first grabs his 50-degree wedge and I’m like no, this (shot) is a pitching wedge. He literally took a practice swing with the 50, walks back to his bag, grabs the pitching wedge, hits it, looks good the entire time, landed about six feet short of the hole, jumped forward, got about eight inches to a foot beyond the hole and then spun back in.

“We were looking into the sun so we really couldn’t see it. Then a gentleman down on the green kind of went, ‘it’s in,’ and the celebration began.”

It was actually the Bombers’ second hole-in-one this season.

“What’s really special about that is (Wisconsin commit) Cameron Frazier had a hole-in-one on August 7th at the St. Ignatius tournament so we’ve now had two hole-in-ones on the team this year. I’ve been coaching for 14 years and the only other time we had hole-in-ones was 2011 and we had two that year as well. So 14 years, a lot of golf balls hit, a lot of par-3’s played and two in one year is amazing.”

Kepley continued, “But then yesterday, Oscar, on the ninth hole at Sharon Woods, par-5 — we’re playing the tips (the longest tee box) — it was like 530 (yards) uphill; hits a big drive, totally blind (second) shot, 4-iron from 200 yards and darn near dunked it. His ball mark was just a couple feet from the hole, hits the stick, all the parents that were up there, they saw it, went crazy. That is now the third double eagle in St. X history that I can think of.

“Unbelievable. The kid hits so many good shots that eventually, something’s going in.”

Zimmerman, who will receive a flagstick from Scioto for the ace, said, “It was very special. Just the chance of it happening two days in row … I just wanted to get a hole-in-one for the 14 years I’ve been playing. It was special to have it on such a nice course.”