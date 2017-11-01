Ohio high school football coach resigns after allegedly receiving death threats

An Ohio high school football coach resigned suddenly on Tuesday after he allegedly received death threats.

As reported by Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT, Middletown (Ohio) football coach Lance Engleka resigned from his position suddenly after allegedly receiving physical threats directed at himself, his family and his staff at the school.

As Engleka said in his resignation letter, “Winning and losing at the high school level should not be a life-threatening situation.”

It’s unknown if Engleka reported any of the alleged threats against him to police or other authorities. It’s also unknown if those threats were due in any small part to Middletown’s scuffling performance in the prior two seasons; the Middies finished the 2017 season 1-9, a year after Engleka’s squad finished 0-10.

On his way out of the program, Engleka attempted to offer constructive criticism of Middletown’s parents and the role he departed: