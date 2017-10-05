Ohio school cancels homecoming game as unknown investigation continues

MANTUA, Ohio – A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.

Crestwood schools superintendent David Toth announced Tuesday that Crestwood High will not play its homecoming game Friday in Mantua. Toth last Friday suspended “football operations” indefinitely and announced an away game that night would be canceled.

Neither police nor the school district has discussed what’s being investigated. Toth has cited privacy laws in explaining why the district hasn’t discussed the incident.

According to Toth, the Mantua Police Department announced that it has completed its investigation – unless further details evolve – and has forwarded its information to the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible criminal charges. The Crestwood Local School District maintains that it is still completing its own investigation of their high school football program.

In a statement given to WKYC Channel 3 on Wednesday, Toth said ‘assuming that all high school football stakeholders continue to cooperate in the Crestwood Local School District’s investigation of the high school football program, the following steps are anticipated’:

Completing the school district’s investigation of the high school football program;

Conducting a brief informational meeting with parents of high school football players only

Resuming high school football operation on Monday, October 9, 2017; and

Rescheduling of our Bonfire tradition and additional student celebrations associated with our football season.

If the Crestwood Local School District is unable to complete its investigation by Monday, high school football operations will remain suspended.

WKYC.com contributed to this report