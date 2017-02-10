Ohio star Dalonte Brown scores 1,000th career point, then suffers head injury from hard foul that sparks brawl

Dalonte Brown is a senior at Bowsher High in Toledo, Ohio, and the longtime star of the the school’s basketball program. He’s a future potential Division I star, committed to Tennessee-Martin but with scholarship offers from Dayton, hometown Toledo and, perhaps, another scholarship from Miami of Ohio in the offing.

On Thursday, Brown celebrated scoring the 1,000th point of his career during a game against crosstown rival Scott. Shortly thereafter he suffered a hard foul when he elevated for a dunk and came crashing down to the court. According to reports from Toledo CBS affiliate WTOL’s Danielle Dwyer and others, Brown suffered a blow to the head from the impact with the ground that knocked him unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was initially listed in serious condition before improving and, eventually, released from the hospital and returned home.

However, the foul that caused Brown’s injury sparked a brawl that had a farther reaching impact. According to WTOL, an argument between players for one team and family members of the other spilled over into a physical brawl, with multiple players involved and two on-site police officers also injured in the fray.

People being removed from the high school. TPD is clearing everyone out pic.twitter.com/xg6VnXQhwa — Danielle Dwyer (@danielleWTOL11) February 10, 2017

The game was immediately cancelled with no future date for resolution immediately announced, and all in attendance evacuated from the premises, with multiple additional police officers called in to the scene to help aid crowd control. Meanwhile, Toledo Public Schools officials will review video footage of the incident to consider potential punishment against athletes who were involved in the incident.