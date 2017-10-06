Ohio State CB commit Sevyn Banks follows brother's footsteps into Under Armour All-America Game

When Jones (Orlando, Fla.) cornerback Sevyn Banks received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour, he was simply following a family tradition.

Banks’ older brother, Marcell Harris, earned the honor five years ago.

“It means a lot to me,” Banks said. “For me, I’ve followed my brother for the longest time, whether it be at The Opening or being named to the Under Armour game. I’ve wanted to follow in his footsteps, and it’s amazing how I’m developing myself as a player.

“I grew up watching my brother, some of his friends in this game. So it’s actually a longtime dream of mine.”

Banks, a 6-1, 180-pound four-star recruit, is ranked 95th in the country, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings. He has committed to play at Ohio State.

While his brother is a redshirt senior defensive back at Florida (he’s missing this season with a torn Achilles’ tendon), Banks made the choice in April to head to Columbus to play for head coach Urban Meyer.

Not only did Meyer play a role in his decision, but so did Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano. Schiano was the longtime Rutgers head coach before a stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I just felt like Ohio State can help me develop into the great athlete I know I can be,” Banks said. “Coach Greg, Coach Urban, they can help take me to the next level.”

Banks said he gets texts every day from Meyer or other members of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, as they check in on him. Banks will be headed to Columbus for an official visit for the Oct. 28 game against Penn State.

In the model of other 6-feet-and-up corners, Banks likes watching Cardinals star Patrick Peterson as well as the Giants’ Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

As for football itself, it’s been a lifelong love.

“My favorite part is just playing with your brothers, being able to show your talent,” he said. “Taking time out to train, to study, it builds good character in advance.”

With his team sitting at 5-1-1 and a home game against West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla.) on deck for Friday, Banks still has his goals for the year set before he heads off to college.

“Right now, I want to be the best corner I can be and try to set an example for my team,” he said. “And to win a state championship.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.