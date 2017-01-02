Ohio State commit Baron Browning says he told Urban Meyer he was committing to Alabama

This is an interesting way to attempt to curry favor with your future head coach.

Baron Browning, a five-star linebacker from Kennedale (Texas) and recent Ohio State commit, says prior to announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes he called Urban Meyer and said he was headed to Alabama.

RELATED: Incoming QB Tate Martell defends Ohio State after loss

A short time later, he announced on Twitter he’d be a Buckeye.

Below, in the video from 247Sports, Browning relays how he trolled his soon-to-be head coach and Meyer’s reaction.