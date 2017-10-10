Ohio State commit Max Wray celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

USA Today Sports

Franklin (Tenn.) offensive tackle Max Wray received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Wray, a Ohio State commit, is the 85th-ranked player in the country and 8th-ranked offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

Max Wray presented his parents, Sam and Stacy, with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: AAG)

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

