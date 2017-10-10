Ohio State commit Max Wray celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 10, 2017
Franklin (Tenn.) offensive tackle Max Wray received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour
Wray, a Ohio State commit, is the 85th-ranked player in the country and 8th-ranked offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, football, Franklin football, Max Wray, ohio state, Ohio State football, U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour