Ohio State commit Trevon Grimes had a cold-blooded Tweet for new Nebraska commit Tyjon Lindsey

Once upon a time, then-Bishop Gorman (Nev.) quarterback Tate Martell and wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey were set to join up with St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) wide receiver Trevon Grimes and form a terrific passing trio in the Class of 2017 at Ohio State. Instead, Lindsey decommitted from Ohio State in early January, sparking a renewed recruiting battle and plenty of new suitors for his services, not to mention a heavy crop of Ohio State haters.

That second recruitment phase ended on Saturday, when Lindsey gave his pledge to Nebraska, a move which had plenty of Nebraska fans chiming in with support and at least one of his former would-be college teammates offering a more cruel and calculated reaction.

This is how Trevon Grimes responded to Lindsey’s decision:

Hey! Which game ended with a 62-3 final score? Oh, right! That would be Ohio State-Nebraska. In favor of the Buckeyes (we’re guessing you could have guessed that from the fact that it was Grimes offering up the score, not Lindsey.

Some would say that Lindsey had been “ethered” by a man he once anticipated lining up against. Grimes later insisted in back-and-forth with some other Twitter users that he meant no disrespect by his Twitter comment, though 62-3 is a pretty insulting scoreline.

Only time will tell which player made the better decision (or whether both ended up in the right place), assuming they both actually follow through on these decisions. For now, hopefully the social media friendly fire has abated.