Ohio state football championships heading to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The state football championships in Ohio are moving to the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton for 2017 and 2018, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced.

The games had been played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus the last three years.

The Hall of Fame campus is undergoing a $600 million development project to create Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is among the nine components of the project.

The state championships had previously been played in Stark County — Canton is in the county — for 24 years before moving to Columbus. No determination has been made on sites after 2018.

Dates for the 2017 championships are Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.