Ohio State football now No. 1 in recruiting for 2018; LSU adds teammates

Football recruiting heated up with weekend as schools continue to have camps and prospects on campus.

While LSU might be the winner of the weekend in terms of numbers, the headline is that Ohio State has moved to having the top-ranked class for 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite with the addition Saturday of four-star defensive tackle Matthew Jones.

Urban Meyer talking for four-star DT Matthew Jones, who could commit today pic.twitter.com/ULD120Iprv — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) June 17, 2017

Jones, ranked as the No. 3 player at his position, is from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.). He becomes the school player from the school to commit to Urban Meyer; former H-back Curtis Samuel and current safety Jahsen Wint are the other two.

Jones, who also can play offensive tackle, committed while on campus. He was taking part in an Ohio State camp.

Based on 247Sports rankings, Ohio State has three five-stars, 10 four-stars and one three-star. The group moves ahead of Miami, which has been No. 1 for most of the cycle. Miami has one five-star, 12, four-stars and three three-stars.

More weekend winners

LSU

The Tigers picked up commitments from Ferriday (La.) teammates who took part in LSU’s OL/DL camp in Baton Rouge. Four-star defensive tackle Dare Rosenthal, who is a massive 6-7, 327 pounds, is ranked as the No. 21 defensive tackle and the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana. Rosenthal’s teammate, Dantrieze Scott, a three-star prospect, can play a number of position on offense and defense and is classified as an athlete commit.

RICE

The Owls picked up a pair of three-star commits who are brothers: Brant and Blake Kuithe from Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas). Brant is 6-3 athlete; Blake is a 6-2 defensive end.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels held its annual elite invitation-only recruiting event Saturday and landed two three-star commits: athlete Trey Morrison from Great Atlanta Christian and cornerback DeAndre Hollins from Jefferson (Tampa).