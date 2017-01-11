Ohio State four-star WR commit Tyjon Lindsey reopens recruitment

Former Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) star wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey announced overnight Tuesday that he has officially reopened his recruitment.

Lindsey had been committed to Ohio State since the summer, joining Gorman teammates Haskell Garrett and Tate Martell.

I will like to announce that I have OFFICIALLY opened my recruiting process back up. — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 11, 2017

Trevon Grimes, a five-star receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), committed alongside Lindsey in a video produced by Bleacher Report. He shared his thoughts on the matter early Wednesday.

Im Still 100% .. NOTHING will change that… 🙏🏽 hope the homie @tyjonlindsey makes the right move — GrimeTime™ (@TrevonGrimes7) January 11, 2017

We walk the same path but got on different shoes … 🙇🏽💭 — GrimeTime™ (@TrevonGrimes7) January 11, 2017

I wish I could tell you guys why, for all of you asking I am not sure why ! Believe me when I say Im gonna try my hardest though #GoBucks! — GrimeTime™ (@TrevonGrimes7) January 11, 2017

Lindsey had a tumultuous senior season at Gorman. He started the year at Centennial (Corona, Calif.) before transferring back to Bishop Gorman ahead of the season. There were some eligibility issues, and Lindsey ultimately saw limited playing time due to injuries.

He tore his meniscus in October, which required surgery. He still made the trip to last week’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl, where he discussed his recruitment, telling Landof10.com he was still “100 percent” committed to the Buckeyes.

Still, he admitted other schools remained in contact with him.

“Nebraska has been contacting me still, USC, Auburn and Oregon recently with their new coaching staff,” he said. “They’ve just been talking to me, not just about football, but they know I’ve been hurt so they’re just checking on me.”