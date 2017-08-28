Ohio State lands another big 4-star 2018 recruit in L'Christian 'Blue' Smith

Ohio State’s 2018 recruiting class keeps building on top of it’s top national rankings, leaving little question of which program will end up on top when all have signed the first Wednesday in February.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes and coach Urban Meyer added a commitment from four-star athlete L’Christian ‘Blue’ Smith, the Huber Heights Wayne (Ohio) star who lines up as a wide receiver but has both the skill set and size — 6-foot-6, 205 pounds — to play as a tight end in college.

As noted by 247Sports, Smith’s high school statistics are pretty startling: In two varsity seasons, he has 97 receptions for 2,047 yards and 26 touchdowns. That’s a touchdown on more than one out of every four receptions.

Blessed to announce I have committed 110% to THE OHIO STATE BUCKEYES….dyt stand up!!!!!⭕️#blockO #zone6 pic.twitter.com/UbbZuvTz15 — BLUE📿 (@bluesmith_) August 27, 2017

Smith made his decision shortly before his Wayne squad faced off against Pennsylvania power Pine-Richland and Notre Dame-committed quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec and his Pennsylvania teammates got the best of that matchup in a 41-0 shutout, but Smith did make a statement beforehand with his choice of gloves.

Smith is just the latest Wayne star to choose Ohio State, following in the footsteps of past stars including former quarterback turned texans wide receiver Braxton Miller.