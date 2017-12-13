Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star Idaho DT Tommy Togiai

It was a very, very big Monday night for Ohio State’s football program. First the Buckeyes landed a pledge from Kamryn Babb, their top wide receiver prospect. Hours later, one of the top defensive linemen was off the board and headed to Columbus.

Pocatello (Ida.) Highland defensive tackle Tommy Togiai committed to Ohio State via a Tweet on his personal account. He chose the Buckeyes ahead of scholarship offers from 15 other programs, most of them among the strongest on the West Coast.

Togiai announced his commitment shortly after he received an in-home visit from Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Johnson also visited Idaho earlier in December to spend time with Togiai, and the personal touch clearly had an impact on the 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect.

Togiai is the first player from the state of Idaho to commit to Ohio State, but is the third defensive tackle in Ohio State’s Class of 2018, which also includes five-star defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

The lineman’s commitment is a boon for an Ohio State class that hardly needed more luster, but it also opens up an entire new recruiting landscape for the Buckeyes. Meyer and his staff have never been afraid to recruit nationwide, but Idaho is truly a new frontier.

Now everyone gets to see just how fruitful the state can be.