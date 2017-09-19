Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star Texas forward Jaedon LeDee

New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann just made a splash in college basketball recruiting, and he ventured a long way out of the midwest to make it happen.

Four-star Kinkaid School (Texas) small forward Jaedon LeDee committed to the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon, choosing Ohio State ahead of scholarship offers from traditional powers Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona, not to mention in-state powers Texas and Baylor, among others. Despite the interest from multiple perennial Final Four ticketed programs, LeDee reportedly chose the Buckeyes over fellow finalists UCLA and Texas A&M. He is the first commit in Ohio State’s Class of 2018, and he’s a critical one.

“I’m headed to Ohio State and I picked them because they have everything I wanted in a school,” LeDee told Scout.com.

“When I took my visit everyone was down to earth. My mom really enjoyed it. At first she wasn’t fond of me going away, but after the visit she said that would be one of the places she would be comfortable with me going.”

LeDee made it clear that Holtmann was a critical part of the reason he made his decision. The former Butler coach clearly connected with the teen, who called him “a really stand up guy.”

As for his goals at the next level, the forward made it clear he thinks he can be a program changer in Columbus.

“I want to come in and have an immediate impact. … (I want to) use my versatility and do whatever I need to do win.”