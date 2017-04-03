Ohio State lands huge commitment from 5-star DT Taron Vincent

Just would like to thank God for taking me along this journey! Proud to say that I've committed to THE Ohio State University ‼️‼️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Qka5ZjbmKn — Taron Vincent (@t_lova23) April 2, 2017

The nation’s top-ranked defensive tackle — and top overall prospect in the state of Florida — is off the board, and he’s headed a long way away.

On Sunday, five-star IMG Academy defensive tackle Taron Vincent committed to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes ahead of Florida State, among other national powers. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman narrowed his choices to Ohio State and Florida State in February, then chose the Buckeyes after visiting the campus.

According to an interview with 247 Sports, Vincent’s choice came down to a collective decision on the part of his family, with particular emphasis on guidance given him by his father, former NFL All-Pro Troy Vincent, who now serves as the NFL’s Head of Football Operations. The elder Vincent played at Wisconsin, but pushed his son to follow his heart.

In the end, that led him to Columbus.

I just followed my heart to Ohio State,” Vincent told 247 Sports. “A day after my (Ohio State) visit after I sat down with my parents I knew it was Ohio State.

“I sat down with my parents and our family made the decision. It’s the best decision for me. The plan they have for me just fits me best. My four years there they will be helping me while I’m in college and my life after football.”

The junior’s pledge is a huge one for Ohio State and coach Urban Meyer. Vincent is the first five-star prospect in the school’s Class of 2018, though it did already include one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in Emory Jones.