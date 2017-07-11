Ohio State lands first 2018 hoops commitment with four-star SG Torrence Watson

After being on the job for only a month, new Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann has made his first recruiting splash.

Monday night, four-star Class of 2018 shooting guard Torrence Watson decided to become a Buckeye.

Watson, a rising senior at Whitfield School in the St. Louis, Mo., suburb of Creve Coeur, posted his decision to Twitter.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life, I’ve built so many great relationships with great coaches and programs. But I know I can’t choose every one. Next fall I will be attending The Ohio State University. #GoBuckeyes”

The 6-foot-5 Watson is the No. 100 player in his class, according to 247 Sports Composite, as well as the nation’s No. 23 shooting guard and the No. 3 player in Missouri. He chose Ohio State out of 13 schools that offered him a scholarship, including Illinois, Texas A&M, and Holtmann’s former employer, Butler.

The kid from the Show Me State has decided on the Buckeye State. Holtmann’s impact on recruiting is already evident.