Ohio State misspelled top WR recruit's name in a letter to him

Note to college recruiting coordinators: Attention to detail is important, particularly when it comes to the players you hope to draw to your own program. Case in point: Jacob Copeland is less than thrilled when a recruiting letter arrives that calls him Jason Copeland.

That, apparently, is precisely the mistake that Ohio State’s recruiting staff made on a recent letter to the Florida wide receiver’s house. The 6-foot-1 four-star prospect allegedly received a recruiting letter from Ohio State which referred to him as Jason Copeland. Oops.

Ohio state sent me some mail that say "Jason Copeland" 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jacob Copeland (@JCope5era) March 9, 2017

A lot other schools do also, but never had an mistake with spelling my name. Next!!! 🤔💯 https://t.co/xnxcOC2vLZ — Jacob Copeland (@JCope5era) March 9, 2017

Such a mistake is almost unique coming from the Ohio State staff, which rarely makes a mistake and often immediately tries to make amends when it requires the help of others. While the Buckeyes were considered relative long shots to land Copeland anyway, Florida State is considered his clubhouse leader, with Florida, Alabama, and Clemson also still very much in the mix.

There’s a chance that Ohio State could also vault into the mix, with months till to go before National Signing Day. If Copeland does eventually come back within the Buckeyes’ fold, he would be a major addition for the Wolverines’ passing offense. If he doesn’t? Well, Copeland will at least be able to defend his own name … with the correct spelling.