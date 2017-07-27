Ohio State offers scholarship to Malik Hooker's younger brother

Siblings often follow in the footsteps of their elders. Ohio State is hoping that trait holds true among the Hooker family.

Rising senior Marcus Hooker, the younger brother of former Buckeye and Colts draft picker Malik Hooker, was handed a scholarship offer by Ohio State following the program’s Friday Night Lights recruiting extravaganza. A three-star prospect like his older brother, the younger Hooker also stars for New Castle (Pa.) High.

I'm extremely blessed to receive a offer from The Ohio State University!! 🌰⚫️🔴#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/i4uaAsZkFm — Marcus Hooker (@marcushooker23) July 27, 2017

Hooker already held scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, West Virginia and Cincinnati, but Ohio State will certainly feel like comfortable favorites for his signature coming Signing Day in February.

It’s clear that just receiving an offer from Ohio State held significant weight for Marcus Hooker.

“I was told to come to the camp and give it my all,” the younger Hooker told the Ohio State website Eleven Warriors. “I felt like I had to show the coaches what I can do and not let them regret their decision.”