Ohio State raids Florida again to land four-star DE Andrew Chatfield

Urban Meyer has proved a prolific recruiter in the state of Florida since arriving at Ohio State, due in part to the grassroots trust he built while head coach at Florida. He pulled off the feat again on Thursday, getting a pledge from one of the Sunshine State’s top defensive linemen.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end Andrew Chatfield committed to Ohio State ahead of scholarship offers from most of the nation’s most prestigious programs including LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He notably did not have a scholarship offer from any of his home state’s power programs including Florida, Florida State or Miami, but clearly felt comfortable with the feeling that Ohio State provided his best collegiate opportunity regardless.

As one would expect at this point, Chatfield announced his decision on Twitter.

Chatfield’s line that, “My word is my bond,” stands out as particularly promising for Ohio State, as does the knowledge that the lineman hails from the same school that produced now-former Ohio State quarterback-turned-wide receiver Torrance Gibson.

As the 11th recruit to join Ohio State’s Class of 2018, Chatfield isn’t the highest rated player, or even the Buckeyes’ top-rated incoming lineman. What he is to Ohio State is another solid contributor stolen from a state loaded with top-end talent. No wonder Urban Meyer has all the fun.