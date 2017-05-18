Ohio State, Urban Meyer offer scholarship to 14-year-old QB Jack Miller

Ohio State traditionally waits for a recruiting class’ quarterbacks to separate themselves before deciding who to chase. Apparently in the Class of 2020 there was no need to wait.

On Wednesday, Scottsdale Chaparral (Ariz.) freshman Jack Miller announced that he received a scholarship offer from Ohio State. The offer is reportedly his sixth; the two Arizona schools and Florida State are also already in on the passer.

Just received my 6th offer from Ohio State University pic.twitter.com/Daowh5C9uf — Jack Miller (@1_jackmiller) May 17, 2017

So, what did Miller do to earn Ohio State’s early attention? He already has good size for a college quarterback at 6-foot-3, 200+ pounds, and he has collegiate arm strength as a high school freshman. Add to that notable accuracy and there’s little not to like about Miller’s prospects.

Does that justify a scholarship offer from one of the nation’s most prestigious and competitive programs? Who knows.

Great time at the rivals camp with the boys! pic.twitter.com/pGRU1HeJbG — Jack Miller (@1_jackmiller) April 9, 2017

If nothing else, it’s a sign that the Buckeyes are more than willing to get in the recruiting game very early to remain competitive early with the likes of Florida State to get a shot at the nation’s best athletes.