Ohio swim coach, teacher facing felony sexual battery charges

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A high school swim coach is in the Stark County Jail on accusations he sexually assaulted two former students.

Hoover High swim coach and English teacher Matt Johnsen faces felony charges of sexual battery, according to the Canton Repository.

The allegations are connected to a pair of 16-year-old girls on the swim team back in 2006 and 2008.

The Repository reports that Johnsen was a coach at Hoover for “roughly 15 seasons” and is in the Stark County Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.