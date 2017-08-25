Ohio youth football player pauses, puts hand over heart upon hearing national anthem on adjoining soccer field

The national anthem means something different to many different people. For one youth football player in Ohio last week, it meant standing at attention right when he heard it.

Even if it was being played at a different field, as Van Wert (Ohio) youth football player Joaquin Estrada demonstrated last week.

RELATED: JV football players stop playing when anthem is played for soccer game on adjacent field

This photo and brief story were posted on the Van Wert (Ohio) Youth Football Facebook page last week.

As the post reads:

So glad I was able to get this picture before my phone died….too many great pictures today… But this was my favorite picture of “Van Wert Youth Football at it’s finest!!” Joaquin Estrada stopped immediately in his tracks as soon as he heard the National Anthem playing on the adjoining Soccer field. While there are not many so called professional players earning my respect these days, this young man sure does! Great job Joaquin!!!! You make us proud!!!

It is no secret to the American sporting public that national anthem protests have been a major topic of discussion of late. A group of Cleveland Browns players were among the latest to take a knee during the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, following the likes of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett in anthem protests.

In the same state as the Browns play, Estrada took a different tact, perhaps pausing his own play to stand at attention with his hand over his heart.

However one feels about the national anthem and its presence before sporting events, this appeared to be a cool moment.

(h/t Stateline Sports Network)