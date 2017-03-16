Ohmer's 41 points lift Scott over Harlan Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The top scorer in the state tournament put on a show and helped the Scott High School boys basketball team – don’t call them “Scott County” – make history.

Senior Jake Ohmer scored 41 points and added 17 rebounds and four steals as Scott defeated Harlan County 77-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Ohmer, a 6-foot guard who has committed to University of the Cumberlands, entered the tournament averaging 27.1 points per game.

“I’ve watched Jake Ohmer score 40 points a game since he was in sixth grade, so I’m kind of numb to it,” Scott coach Steve Fromeyer said. “I expect that, yeah. It doesn’t surprise me.”

Ohmer became the 21st player in Sweet 16 history to reach at least 41 points in a game. The last to do it was Elizabethtown’s Antwain Barbour, who posted 42 against Russellville in 2000.

“To me it was just another game,” Ohmer said. “I’m not being cocky or anything, but I was just glad because everyone in our city wanted to come here. I’m happy everybody got to come and experience what we all wanted to experience since I was a freshman.”

Scott (22-12) earned its first-ever Sweet 16 victory and advanced to face Perry County Central (28-7) in Friday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

Fromeyer said Scott occasionally is confused with Scott County, which played later Wednesday night and is the No. 1 team in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

“In some tournaments some people call us ‘Scott County,’” said senior Vincent Dumlao, who scored 11 points. “We just want to put our city on the map – Taylor Mill, Covington Scott.”

Cameron Carmical scored 25 points to lead Harlan County (31-4), which shot just 37.9 percent (22 of 58).

“I can’t pinpoint why we chose to shoot as bad as we’ve shot all season down here at Rupp Arena,” Black Bears coach Michael Jones said. “But I’m proud of their effort and the way they battle back.”

Ohmer scored 18 points in the first half as the Eagles built a 36-19 lead, but Harlan County battled back in the second. Gabe Price twice pulled the Black Bears within eight points, the second time coming on a jumper that made it 63-55 with 4:43 left.

But that’s as close as it would get, as Scott sank 16 of 23 free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

SCOTT 77, HARLAN COUNTY 65

HARLAN COUNTY (31-4) – Cameron Carmical 25p, 6r, 3a; Andrew Creech 6p; Treyce Spurlock 2p; Tyrese Simmons 14p, 9r; David Turner 6p; Gabe Price 12p.

SCOTT (22-12) – Chad Ohmer 8p; Jake Ohmer 41p, 17r, 4s; Tim Jolley 8p; Nelson Perrin 5p, 5a; Jaycob Pouncy 4p; Vincent Dumlao 11p.